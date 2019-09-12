Consulting Co. Dodges Some Claims In Tower Sinking Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday trimmed fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims from a suit alleging a New Jersey-based engineering and environmental consulting company repeatedly failed to disclose that it knew San Francisco's Millennium Tower was sinking. In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston also refused to dismiss Illinois-based RLI Insurance Co.'s efforts to rescind four excess insurance policies as well as its two claims for declaratory judgment against Langan Engineering Environmental Surveying and Landscape Architecture DPC and its subsidiary Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Inc. “Taking the allegations of plaintiff’s complaint as true, plaintiff has adequately pled its claims...

