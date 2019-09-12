Arnold & Porter Guides Argentic's $61M Chicago Hyatt Loan

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter represented Argentic Real Estate Investments in connection with its $61 million loan to Goodwin Procter-counseled Sterling Bay and Wheelock Street Capital for a new Hyatt hotel in Chicago, borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. announced on Thursday. The loan from Argentic Real Estate Investments LLC is for Hyatt House Fulton Market, which boasts 200 rooms. The borrower venture will use loan proceeds to retire construction debt on the property, JLL said Thursday. The hotel is located at 105 N. May St., six blocks east of Union Park and close to the Morgan station where the city transit's Green and...

