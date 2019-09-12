Data Prep Software Co. Inks $100M In Google-Backed Funding

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Trifacta said Thursday it scored $100 million from Google, BMW i Ventures and other investors that will aid the San Francisco-based software company's operations in the banking, energy, telecommunications and automotive industries. According to Trifacta’s statement, other investors that had a hand in the funding include venture capital firms Accel and Greylock Partners as well as the corporate venture fund of Dutch bank ABN AMRO Bank NV and the venture capital arm of Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc. According to its website, Trifacta makes technology focused on data preparation, or what it calls data “wrangling.” “For the last decade,...

