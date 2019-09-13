Dems Probe Feds About Denying Citizenship To Soldiers

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- More than 45 House Democrats have sent a letter questioning the Trump administration about new policies for noncitizen members of the military, saying that military members are being denied citizenship at a higher rate than civilians. In the Thursday letter to the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, the Democrats sought information on how the administration is implementing new DOD policies for noncitizen service members, the criteria for evaluating citizenship applications and resources available to military members seeking U.S. citizenship. “The precipitous drop in the number of service members applying for and earning U.S. citizenship in recent...

