Uber Hit With Misclassification Suit Invoking Dynamex Bill

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- An Uber driver in California slapped the company with a proposed class action alleging she and other drivers were misclassified as independent contractors and shorted on pay, just hours after California lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a contentious bill making it harder for businesses to label workers contractors rather than employees. Plaintiff Angela McRay’s suit against Uber Technologies Inc. was filed in federal court Wednesday, with the state on the verge of enacting A.B. 5, a bill toughening the state's rules on employee classification. Gov. Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law. The bill, which would take effect in...

