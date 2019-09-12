$10M Award In J&J, Colgate Talc Trial Must Go, Judge Told

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 12, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson urged a California judge Thursday to vacate a now-deceased woman’s $10 million noneconomic damages award after a jury found that Colgate-Palmotive, Avon and J&J’s talcum powder products likely contributed to her cancer, arguing that the companies can’t be held jointly liable for the damages. During a hearing in Oakland, J&J’s counsel, Paul R. Johnson of King & Spalding LLP, argued that state law doesn’t support the jury’s June 12 finding that J&J, Colgate and Avon Products Inc. are jointly liable for plaintiff Patricia Schmitz’s cancer and that awarded $10 million in noneconomic damages. Schmitz died in July from...

