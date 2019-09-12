Avco Faces New Trial In Plane Crash With $28M Verdict

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A unit of aerospace giant Avco could be on the hook for a $28 million verdict in a single-engine plane crash after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that an accident investigator’s expert testimony was wrongly tossed after trial. The high court ruled that while there were problems with expert evidence pinning blame for Mark Kedrowski’s catastrophic crash on a fuel pump made by Avco's Lycoming Engines, the trial court overreached when it gutted the case post-trial by finding the testimony largely inadmissible. The appellate court ordered a new trial on liability. Kedrowski lost nearly a quarter of his brain and...

