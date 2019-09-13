Enviros Lose Bid To Halt Border Wall In Ariz. Wilderness Areas

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge dismissed three environmental groups' bid to halt construction of the Trump administration's border wall in federally protected Arizona wilderness areas, a week after ruling that Congress has significantly limited federal court's jurisdiction on the matter. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson signed a stipulation, which the government and the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Legal Defense Fund jointly filed earlier this week, into effect Friday. The stipulation came in response to a Sept. 4 memo the judge issued to resolve claims the groups alleged in their amended complaint that asked for...

