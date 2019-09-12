LA County Remains On Hook For $1.14M Bus Injury Award

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court on Wednesday upheld a $1.14 million verdict for a man who fell down on a city bus when it unexpectedly lurched, saying the rider met the burden for proving negligence. A panel in the state's Third Appellate District affirmed a jury's 2017 award for George Lujan, who in January 2014 was on a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus that he said unexpectedly accelerated and swerved, sending him tumbling. Lujan went to the hospital and found he had broken ribs and a punctured lung. "Where a common carrier's passenger is injured and an unusual movement...

