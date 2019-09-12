BREAKING: MIT To Settle ERISA Suit On Eve Of Trial

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a class of employees have agreed in principle to settle a lawsuit alleging the university violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by mismanaging its 401(k) plan, according to a court filing Thursday. The parties informed a Boston federal judge of the settlement at a final pretrial conference just four days before a bench trial was set to begin. Details of the agreement were not immediately clear. In a joint filing, MIT and the employees asked for a 45-day stay in the case while they prepare a motion for preliminary approval of the deal. "Staying all current...

