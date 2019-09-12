Ex-JPMorgan Banker Was Inside Info Source, Jury Hears

Law360, New York (September 12, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the retrial of Sean Stewart finally heard Thursday from the key cooperating witness in the insider trading case, who said he traded stock options based on inside information about health care company mergers — information the father of the former JPMorgan Chase & Co. investment banker said came from his son. Sean Stewart, who specialized in health care industry deals at JPMorgan and later at Perella Weinberg Partners, is on trial for a second time over accusations he gave his father, Robert Stewart, nonpublic information about acquisitions of Kendle International Inc., Kinetic Concepts Inc., Gen-Probe Inc., Lincare Holdings Inc. and CareFusion...

