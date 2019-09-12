Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-JPMorgan Banker Was Inside Info Source, Jury Hears

Law360, New York (September 12, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the retrial of Sean Stewart finally heard Thursday from the key cooperating witness in the insider trading case, who said he traded stock options based on inside information about health care company mergers — information the father of the former JPMorgan Chase & Co. investment banker said came from his son.

Sean Stewart, who specialized in health care industry deals at JPMorgan and later at Perella Weinberg Partners, is on trial for a second time over accusations he gave his father, Robert Stewart, nonpublic information about acquisitions of Kendle International Inc., Kinetic Concepts Inc., Gen-Probe Inc., Lincare Holdings Inc. and CareFusion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®