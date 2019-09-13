Contractor Wins $440M Modification For Border Wall Work

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A construction contractor on U.S. border wall projects has won a $440 million contract modification from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its work on barriers in California and Arizona. The modification supplements BFBC LLC’s original, $142 million contract awarded in May, the U.S. Department of Defense said in an announcement Thursday. Montana-based BFBC was tasked with replacing vehicle and pedestrian barriers along a 15-mile stretch in El Centro, California, and a 5-mile stretch in Yuma, Arizona, according to contract documents. Under the contract modification, the department said, the work is expected to be completed by Jan. 5, 2021 —...

