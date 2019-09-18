Calif. Dynamex Law Shifts Employment Landscape Drastically

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT) -- The gig is up for Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and thousands of other businesses that use independent contractor workers. On Sept. 18, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 5 into law, perhaps the single most impactful law to hit employers in decades. The law affects companies in California but will have repercussions across the country, particularly as other states consider following suit. Uber and Lyft are where much of the focus has been, but every industry that uses independent contractors — from entertainment to personal trainers to clergy — is potentially affected. New California Labor Code Section 2750.3 codifies the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS