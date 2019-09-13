Goldman Directors Say Fund Can't Tie Them To 1MDB Fraud

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Current and former directors of Goldman Sachs on Thursday said an amended shareholder derivative suit filed over the bank's involvement in the billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad fraud scandal is no better than its predecessor. The directors asked a New York federal judge to dismiss the suit, saying it still fails to plead how any of them would be held personally liable for the alleged fraud involved with three profitable bond offerings the bank performed for 1MDB in 2012 and 2013. Prosecutors have claimed two former Goldman employees were responsible for the offerings, yet the derivative action brought by a Georgia pension fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS