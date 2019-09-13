Pret A Manger Looks To End $5M Suit Over 'Natural' Label

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Pret A Manger has again asked a New York federal court to toss a $5 million proposed class action that claims the sandwich chain's "natural" label is misleading because its products contain GMOs, saying its customers know that no processed food is completely free of synthetic ingredients. The chain argued Thursday that consumer Skylar Cunningham’s latest complaint is only slightly changed to remove her claims that the herbicide glyphosate is added to the food, but that her “unjustified campaign” still fails to show that Pret A Manger packages calling its food natural have misled reasonable consumers. Cunningham’s suit wrongly claims that...

