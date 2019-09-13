Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medicaid Fraud Claims Against Bon Secours Trimmed

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal court on Friday trimmed a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing Bon Secours New York Health System of overbilling the government for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein threw out allegations by whistleblower June Raffington, a former executive at Bon Secours subsidiary Schervier Long Term Home Health Care Program, that the nonprofit had submitted reimbursement claims for long-term home health care services that exceeded patients’ budgets and lacked proper signatures.

These allegations are immaterial because the government still would have signed off on the claims even if it had known about the alleged misconduct, Judge Gorenstein said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies