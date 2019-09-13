Medicaid Fraud Claims Against Bon Secours Trimmed

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal court on Friday trimmed a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing Bon Secours New York Health System of overbilling the government for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein threw out allegations by whistleblower June Raffington, a former executive at Bon Secours subsidiary Schervier Long Term Home Health Care Program, that the nonprofit had submitted reimbursement claims for long-term home health care services that exceeded patients’ budgets and lacked proper signatures. These allegations are immaterial because the government still would have signed off on the claims even if it had known about the alleged misconduct, Judge Gorenstein said....

