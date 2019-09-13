Calif. Leaders Reject Industry-Backed Updates To Privacy Law

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers have approved five amendments intended to clarify the scope and reach of the state's landmark privacy law, while rejecting several industry-backed changes that would have allowed businesses to use personal information for targeted advertising and loyalty programs. The state's legislature had until Friday, the last day of its legislative session for the year, to act on a flurry of proposed amendments to the California Consumer Privacy Act, which was hastily enacted in June and is set to take effect on Jan. 1. The law is the first in the nation to require businesses to tell consumers what types...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS