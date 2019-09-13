Norwegian Settles Teen Passenger's Medical Negligence Claim

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- With a trial date looming, Norwegian Cruise Line settled a negligence case Friday over debilitating side effects a teenage swimmer allegedly suffered after onboard medical staff treated her minor foot infection with the antibiotic Levaquin despite warnings against its use for minors. A jury trial had been scheduled to start Monday in federal court in Miami in the lawsuit Canadian citizen Lee Clancy Ford filed in December 2017 on behalf of her daughter against Bermuda-based NCL (Bahamas) Ltd. Details of the settlement agreement are confidential, according to a joint notice filed by the parties Friday. The suit brought claims of negligent...

