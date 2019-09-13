Lowey Dannenberg, Scott & Scott To Lead Spoofing Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday appointed Lowey Dannenberg PC and Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP to lead a consolidated shareholder lawsuit alleging banks including Bank of America Corp. engaged in spoofing in an effort to manipulate precious metals futures. In three related actions, which U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan consolidated Friday, investors had alleged Bank of America, its subsidiary Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc., two former Merrill Lynch traders and a host of unnamed individual defendants manipulated gold, silver, platinum and palladium futures through a spoofing scheme in which they placed buy or sell orders that they intended...

