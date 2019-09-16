Milberg Blew Deadline In $12M Bond Fees Fight, Investors Say

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Former clients of Milberg Tadler predecessor Milberg LLP are urging a New York federal court to let them seek to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges an arbitration panel that awarded the firm only a fraction of the nearly $12 million in contingency fees it believes it earned from representing the clients. The investors who hired Milberg LLP to obtain returns on defaulted Argentine bonds argue that the firm missed a three-month deadline to serve them with a notice that it sought to vacate the American Arbitration Association panel’s February determination that it should only collect the $513,245 in fees it earned...

