Ex-JPM Banker Jury Hear Recordings, But No Silver Platter

Law360, New York (September 13, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury on Friday heard recordings of conversations between the father of former JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners investment banker Sean Stewart and the star cooperating witness in Stewart's retrial referring to their insider trading scheme, though there was no mention of the "silver platter" remarks that dominated the first trial. Stewart is on trial for a second time for allegedly leaking confidential information about health care company mergers to his father, Robert Stewart, who tipped off his onetime co-worker and would-be business partner Richard "Rick" Cunniffe — who is cooperating with the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS