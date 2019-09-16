Neuberger ERISA Case Filed Too Late, 401(k) Committee Says

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The committee that manages Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s 401(k) plan has told a New York federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing the investment management firm of violating federal benefits law by keeping a poorly performing, company-affiliated fund as an investment option for its retirees. The Neuberger Berman Group 401(k) Plan Investment Committee on Friday filed a motion for summary judgment in a suit challenging the inclusion of the Value Equity Fund on the retirement plan roster. The committee said that the former Neuberger employee who is the named plaintiff was aware of facts underlying his claim — including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS