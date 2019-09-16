Feds Say Alleged Ex-CIA Leaker Recordings Rightly Classified

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told a New York court that attorneys for a former CIA programmer accused of spilling secrets to WikiLeaks are wrong to argue that several recordings of his conversations should be declassified because they took place in public places. Attorneys for Joshua Schulte said in an August letter that the government had not produced 46 discs containing consensual audio recordings as part of discovery in the case because the CIA had marked the recordings as ‘secret pending classification review.’ Schulte’s attorneys argued that these recordings could not be marked secret as they were made for the purpose of...

