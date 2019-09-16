NY Court Confirms Fuel Supplier's Arbitral Award

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has adopted the recommendation to confirm an arbitration award issued in favor of a Marshall Islands-based fuel supplier in a payment dispute, saying Monday there was nothing in the magistrate judge's report to prevent confirmation. A New York-based tribunal determined in January 2018 that Integr8 Fuels Inc. could take the just over $600,000 it is owed by O.W. Bunker Panama SA unit Dynamic Oil Trading and apply it to the more than $1.92 million it owes O.W., reducing its total payout to just over $1.2 million, according to the petition to confirm the award. U.S. District...

