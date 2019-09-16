First Trial From 2017 Amtrak Derailment Yields $17M Verdict

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has awarded $16.75 million to three people in the first trial over a major Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, Washington, in 2017. After a two-week trial in Tacoma, Washington, the jury on Friday awarded $7.75 million to train passenger Dale Skyllingstad, $7 million to motorist Blaine Wilmotte, and $2 million to Wilmotte’s spouse, Madison Wilmotte. The awards arose from a deadly December 2017 incident in which an Amtrak train derailed while going around a curve at more than double the speed limit. Three people died in the derailment. Many more suits are waiting in the wings, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS