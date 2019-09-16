Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

First Trial From 2017 Amtrak Derailment Yields $17M Verdict

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has awarded $16.75 million to three people in the first trial over a major Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, Washington, in 2017.

After a two-week trial in Tacoma, Washington, the jury on Friday awarded $7.75 million to train passenger Dale Skyllingstad, $7 million to motorist Blaine Wilmotte, and $2 million to Wilmotte’s spouse, Madison Wilmotte.

The awards arose from a deadly December 2017 incident in which an Amtrak train derailed while going around a curve at more than double the speed limit. Three people died in the derailment. Many more suits are waiting in the wings, according to...

