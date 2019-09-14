Opioid MDL Judge Deserves DQ For Bias, Distributors Say

Law360 (September 14, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Drug distributors and pharmacies on Saturday launched a bold attack on the Ohio federal judge supervising multidistrict opioid litigation, accusing him of appearing deeply biased against them and deserving of disqualification. In a surprise motion, the companies argued that U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster should bow out of the MDL because of numerous statements he has made in favor of settlement in the historic legal clash. “There can be no doubt that a reasonable person would question whether the court can fairly and impartially conduct this MDL litigation,” the companies wrote, concluding that "the court should recuse itself from the...

