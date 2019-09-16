Driver Asks Court To Block Uber 'Contractor' Classification

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California Uber driver suing the company for misclassification has urged a federal judge to order the ride-sharing platform to immediately start deeming its drivers employees, saying a bill advanced last week by Golden State lawmakers making it harder to classify workers as independent contractors bolsters her case. Plaintiff Angela McRay filed a motion on Friday seeking a preliminary injunction that would bar Uber Technologies Inc. from continuing to classify its drivers as independent contractors rather than as employees as part of her proposed class action alleging Uber illegally misclassified and underpaid her and other drivers. McRay's suit was lodged just hours after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS