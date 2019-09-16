Sirius Aims To Send 'Bait-And-Switch' Claims To Arbitration

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is looking to pull into arbitration a subscriber’s claims in New Jersey federal court that the company engaged in an unlawful “bait-and-switch” scheme to sell satellite radio packages for a higher price and shorter length than advertised, citing an arbitration clause in a customer agreement. The satellite radio giant urged the court Friday to toss Jeffrey Parrella’s proposed class action and compel arbitration of his claims on an individual basis, saying the customer agreement governed both an offer he received in the mail and the subscription he ultimately purchased after speaking with a customer service representative....

