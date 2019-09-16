Troubled Pittsburgh Regatta Organizer Files For Bankruptcy

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The organizer of this year’s Three Rivers Regatta in Pittsburgh filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Friday, putting it on course to be liquidated after its failure to pay bills for insurance, vendors and security led to the last-minute cancellation of the three-day tourist event in late July. Ross Township-based LionHeart Event Group LLC President Derek Weber listed less than $50,000 in assets and as much as $1 million in debts in the company's initial filing in the federal bankruptcy court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. LionHeart had been running the event since 2017 on behalf of the regatta's nonprofit board...

