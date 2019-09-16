Transport Cos. Prep For Impact Of Calif.'s Dynamex Bill

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Trucking, logistics, port service and gig-economy companies are reexamining their business arrangements or preparing legal challenges in response to new California legislation that makes it more difficult for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors. California’s Assembly Bill 5, which was supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom and is awaiting his signature after clearing the state Legislature last week, potentially extends "employee" status and the protections that come with it to thousands more workers. The measure would upend multiple sectors within the transportation industry that have long relied on independent contractors or independent owner-operators for their enterprises. Commercial trucking, drayage and...

