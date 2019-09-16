Wis. Tribe Tells 7th Circ. Its Reservation Wasn't Shrunk

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Oneida Nation urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to overturn a ruling that the tribe must get a Wisconsin village's permit to stage an apple festival, saying the tribe's treaty-established reservation hadn't been reduced in size and therefore still included the location of the event. The tribe is seeking to overturn a March decision by a Wisconsin federal judge granting the village of Hobart summary judgment in the tribe's suit seeking a ruling that its Big Apple Fest couldn't be regulated through a village ordinance. The judge ruled that while the Oneidas' reservation was never abolished, it had been diminished...

