Real Estate Rumors: SAG Realty, Wells Fargo, Trammell Crow

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- SAG Realty has sold a Miami car dealership to an entity affiliated with South Dade Toyota's Mario JT Benedetti for $6.4 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for Sunshine Kia of Miami, which is located at 17120 South Dixie Highway, and the property last traded hands for $5 million in 2008, according to the report. Wells Fargo has provided $403 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities debt to Elliott Management Corp. and Trinity Real Estate Investments for the venture's recent purchase of the 950-room J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS