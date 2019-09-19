Real Estate Rumors: Mack, Shapack, Gibson Dunn

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Ohio State Teachers Retirement System has paid $95 million for a stake in a new mixed-use project in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, The Real Deal reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The pension plan bought a 50% stake in the retail and rental portion of Mack Real Estate, Urban Development Partners and Palin Enterprises' 40-story Greenpoint tower at 21 India St., according to the report. Intercontinental Real Estate has purchased a Chicago office building from Shapack Partners for $50.3 million, and at $775 a square foot the sale is the most ever paid per square foot for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS