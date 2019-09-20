Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, TPG, KTGY

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management subsidiary Thayer Lodging Group has landed $168 million in financing for a hotel in Hollywood, Florida, the Real Deal reported on Friday. The loan from Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan is for the Diplomat Beach Resort, which is located at 3555 South Ocean Drive and has 1,000 rooms, according to the report. TPG Real Estate Finance Trust has loaned $200 million to a venture of Invesco Real Estate and Normandy Real Estate Partners for an office property on Broadway in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for 888 Broadway, a 221,312-square-foot, 10-story property,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS