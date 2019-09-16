Despite Stay In Disputed Deal, Army Forged Ahead, Suit Says

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army has secretly moved ahead with the production of more than 1,400 armored trucks despite a protest that should have frozen that work, Navistar Defense said Monday in a complaint urging the Court of Federal Claims to block production until the dispute is resolved. The Army ignored the automatic stay that is supposed to apply to the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles contract protested by Navistar Defense LLC, without telling the parties involved in the protest or making any formal justification to override that stay, Navistar said in its complaint. "It did not advise the [Government Accountability Office] that...

