Instagram Handles Covered By Publicity Law, 7th Circ. Told

Law360, Chicago (September 16, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- An Instagram user urged the Seventh Circuit on Monday to certify a class of users who claim Groupon wrongfully used images that identified them, telling the court that usernames qualify as identifiers under the Illinois Right to Publicity Act. Counsel for lead plaintiff Christine Dancel — who went by the username "meowchristine" on Instagram and is seeking to represent a proposed class of users alleging Groupon violated the publicity statute when it pulled their photos from Instagram for advertising — told the court that all that mattered for the purposes of the IRPA is that the usernames are unique, like a signature....

