California, Follow NY's Lead And Pass An FCA Tax Bill

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- California appears to be knocking on the door to join New York and Illinois in allowing state False Claims Act cases based on false claims made under state tax law. The passage of California Assembly Bill 1270, legislation that would largely adopt the New York model in expanding the California FCA, has ignited familiar arguments from proponents and opponents in the FCA bar. Although the bill apparently has stalled for the current legislative session in the California State Senate,[1] one can reasonably expect that this issue will continue to be a source of debate in California in the coming months and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS