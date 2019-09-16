Ex-CBS Credit Union Exec Gets 14.5 Years For $40M Theft

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The former manager of the CBS Employees Federal Credit Union was sentenced Monday to more than 14 years behind bars after he pled guilty to bank fraud as part of a 20-year embezzlement scheme, stealing more than $40 million to fund his gambling and luxury lifestyle and devastating the credit union in the process. Edward Martin Rostohar, a 62-year-old resident of Studio City, California, who spent roughly half his life working for the credit union in Los Angeles, was sentenced to 169 months — about 14 years and eight months — on one felony count of bank fraud by U.S. District...

