Chemical Co. Wins $5.7M Verdict For Construction Defects

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Georgia engineering firm Weatherly Inc. should pay $5.75 million to cover the cost of fixing an ammonium nitrate plant's faulty piping and cracked foundations that resulted from Weatherly's flawed designs, a federal jury ruled Monday. The verdict in favor of U.S. Nitrogen LLC for breach of contract could be adjusted up or down by several million dollars after the court rules on liability cap disputes in the case, which centers around a contract written in Georgia outlining the scope of the more than $200 million project. U.S. Nitrogen’s 500-acre plant in Tennessee was beset by construction defects and cost overruns because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS