Fate Of Uber Drivers' WARN Suit Up To Arbitrator: Judge

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered Uber and a former driver to let an arbitrator decide whether the driver qualifies as an employee protected under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, but left the possibility open that the law may override the ride-hailing giant’s arbitration pacts. The fate of Todd Johnston’s putative class suit accusing the company of shuttering its Austin, Texas, operations and firing its drivers without warning will rest on the arbitrator’s finding because the WARN Act applies to employees, not independent contractors, the Monday order said. "If the arbitrator determines that plaintiff is properly classified as an Uber...

