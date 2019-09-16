Ex-JPMorgan Banker Stays Mum In Insider Trading Retrial

Law360, New York (September 16, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors and a former investment banker for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners both rested their cases Monday in his insider trading retrial, with the defendant declining to testify on his own behalf as he did in the first trial. Sean Stewart is on trial for a second time for allegedly leaking confidential information about health care company mergers to his father, Robert Stewart. Robert Stewart tipped off his onetime co-worker and would-be business partner Richard "Rick" Cunniffe, who traded on the inside information and split some of the profits with him. Prosecutors said the scheme netted...

