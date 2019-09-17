Comcast Duped Utahns With Bogus ‘Lifetime’ Deal, Suit Says

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- To keep Utah customers from fleeing to Google's newly rolled out fiber services, Comcast baited them with bogus "lifetime" price-lock contracts, only to later renege on the promises and bump up prices, according to a potential class suit that landed in Utah federal court. In a lawsuit that Comcast Corp. brought up from state court Friday, Salt Lake City resident Brian Baker alleges that the media giant responded to Google LLC's aggressive "Fiber City" marketing campaign in 2016 by deploying an army of sales representatives to try and bolster its customer base. And Comcast's beefed-up sales force lured customers in by advertising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS