Destroyed-Mural Suit Can Proceed, But Artist Needs Contracts

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh mural artist can proceed with his claims that several of his projects destroyed by redevelopment were works of art protected by federal law, but he needs to come up with copies of his contracts if he wants to pursue contract-breach claims against various developers and landlords, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation that Kyle Holbrook's claims under the Visual Artists Rights Act were sufficient to overrule objections that he and his work weren't notable enough for protection. But Judge Horan also said Holbrook's breach-of-contract claims would be tossed...

