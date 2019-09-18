Attys Say SEC Can't Tie Firm To Sham PixarBio Merger

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Four lawyers and a real estate agent have told a Massachusetts federal judge that the SEC can't directly tie them to an alleged sham merger between the embattled biotech business PixarBio and a supposed shell company. In three separate motions, New York attorneys Frederick Mintz and Alan Fraade, Connecticut attorney and former BMP Holdings Inc. owner Henry Sargent and his attorney Joseph Tomasek told U.S. District Judge William Young on Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission can't tie a $50,000 payment PixarBio made to Mintz and Fraade to opinion letters they authored supporting the merger of PixarBio with BMP and...

