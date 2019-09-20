UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (September 20, 2019, 4:44 PM BST) -- The last week has seen an investment banker sue his former Mishcon De Reya LLP lawyers following a failed lawsuit against Newcastle F.C.'s billionaire owner, a foreign exchange business drag the head of its Irish operations into court and an Enterprise insurance unit take action against its Greek brokerage arm. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Euro Pacific Cards Services Ltd. v. Prepaid Financial Services Ltd. The card-issuing unit of Caribbean offshore bank Euro Pacific filed a commercial contract claim against U.K. prepaid card merchant Prepaid Financial Services Ltd. on Wednesday. Euro Pacific...

