Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bondholder Says VW Can't Use New Evidence To Sink Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The pension fund suing Volkswagen for concealing an emissions-cheating scandal from its bondholders told a California federal judge Monday that the automaker improperly introduced evidence last week as part of its attempt to fend off the proposed class action.

Volkswagen submitted a reply brief on Sept. 9 in its fight for summary judgment that insisted the Puerto Rico Government Employees and Judiciary Retirement Systems Administration could not have relied on the automaker’s bond offering documents if it never actually read them, and included declarations from two individuals who worked for the fund’s investment manager at the time of the bond purchases at issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies