Bondholder Says VW Can't Use New Evidence To Sink Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The pension fund suing Volkswagen for concealing an emissions-cheating scandal from its bondholders told a California federal judge Monday that the automaker improperly introduced evidence last week as part of its attempt to fend off the proposed class action. Volkswagen submitted a reply brief on Sept. 9 in its fight for summary judgment that insisted the Puerto Rico Government Employees and Judiciary Retirement Systems Administration could not have relied on the automaker’s bond offering documents if it never actually read them, and included declarations from two individuals who worked for the fund’s investment manager at the time of the bond purchases at issue....

