Gamblers Fight NJ Casino's $10M Contract Win At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Two professional gamblers urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to overturn the $10.1 million judgment Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa won after accusing them of cheating at mini-baccarat, arguing that the Atlantic City venue improperly used public policy to bolster a contract breach claim.

During oral arguments before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, attorney Louis M. Barbone told the court that the Casino Control Act, the law Borgata relied upon, doesn't create a private right of action for a common law breach of contract claim against his clients, Phil Ivey and partner Cheng Yin Sun. The pair were accused of using...

