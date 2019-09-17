JLL Lands $140M Refinancing For Cubs Owners' Development

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- JLL said Tuesday that it has landed a $140 million refinancing for a recently completed mixed-use development that features an open-air entertainment plaza adjacent to Wrigley Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs. Real estate and investment manager Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said that it arranged refinancing for the Gallagher Way development, which includes more than 93,000 square feet of office space, 85,100 square feet of retail space and the 173-room Hotel Zachary, in addition to the Wrigley Field plaza. JLL said that it arranged the refinancing on behalf of Hickory Street Capital, the real estate arm of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS