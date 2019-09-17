Arnold & Itkin Accuses Atty Of Stealing Reality TV Client

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Houston law firm Arnold & Itkin has sued a Texas attorney for allegedly poaching a client who lost fingers after working on a fishing boat in a reality TV show and filed a case against the production company and others. Arnold & Itkin alleged in a suit filed in Texas state court Monday that Austin-based Jeff Meyerson picked off client Edward J. McHenry in August and knowingly meddled in McHenry’s contract with the law firm, which had represented him since 2015. McHenry had been a deckhand aboard the fishing boat Black Jack IV in March 2015 during the taping of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS