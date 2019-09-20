King & Spalding Adds Ex-Hunton Andrews Litigator In Texas

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has added to its ranks a business litigator who previously served as managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Austin, Texas, office, the firm has announced. Edward F. Fernandes will be a member of King & Spalding’s trial and global disputes practice in the firm's Austin office, where he will concentrate on corporate and securities litigation, professional liability, financial services and energy and construction sector disputes, according to the firm’s Sept. 17 announcement. Fernandes regularly works with financial institutions, chemical companies, public authorities, venture capital firms and oil and gas companies on a broad range of litigation in...

